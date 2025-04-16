Glastonbury 2025: line-up for Shangri-La revealed, including Fatboy Slim and Bambie Thug - full list
- The line-up for this year’s Shangri-La area at Glastonbury has been revealed.
- Over 200 new acts have been announced across all five stages, including Bambie Thug and Kneecap
Considered by many festival-goers as the 'true' heart of Glastonbury's late-night revelry, the line-up for the Shangri-La area has been announced.
Glastonbury revealed the details on their Instagram account, showcasing the acts set to perform on the Shangri-La Stage and the various other stages throughout the area for 2025.
Highlights from the extensive line-up include Ireland’s recent Eurovision entry Bambie Thug, drum ‘n’ bass legend Roni Size, big-beat pioneer Fatboy Slim, and the politically charged hip-hop group Kneecap, among many others.
Shangri-La at Glastonbury is a vibrant, after-dark space, and its stages each offer a distinct sonic and cultural experience. The Shangri-La Stage serves as the area's energetic core, hosting a diverse and often rebellious line-up encompassing genres from punk to electronic music.
In contrast, Luna provides a late-night immersion into the darker realms of electronic music, a haven for intense dancing. Lore offers a more contemplative environment, focusing on storytelling, performance art, and thought-provoking narratives.
Meanwhile, Nomad celebrates global sounds and rhythms, connecting diverse musical traditions. Finally, Azaadi is a dynamic hub dedicated to South Asian music and culture, showcasing the region's rich artistic expressions.
So, who can you look forward to seeing at this year’s festival, and when are the crucial resale ticket sales taking place this month?
Glastonbury 2025 - Shangri-La lineup
Shangri-La Stage
- A Little Sound
- Bambie Thug
- BCUC
- Born On Road Presents Visualise 3.0
- Bou & Guests
- Catriel & Paco Amoroso
- Craig Charles & Friends
- DJ Bilska
- DJ Chris Tofu & Friends
- DJ Die
- Dogshow
- Example
- Fatboy Slim
- Fizzy Gillespie
- Frente Cumbiero
- Goldie
- OD
- Ishmael Ensemble
- Jakes
- Jamu
- Jehnny Beth (Savages) Dj Set
- K.O.G.
- Katy B Live
- Kara
- Kneecap
- Lady Shaka
- Local
- Marc Rebillet
- Oko
- Pa Salieu
- Randall Legacy Bet
- Rio Tashan
- Notting Hill Carnival Procession
- Snapped Ankles
- Shantel Bucovina Club
- Simula
- Skantia
- So Good
- Spy
- Turno
Lore
- Brass Off (Brava Live)
- Brighter Days (Live)
- Cami Laye Okun
- Close Counters Ft. Sahra
- Corto Alto
- DJ Chris Tofu
- DJ Relocate
- Dogshow
- Drifty
- Emma Jean-Thackray (Live)
- Frente Cumbiero
- Hippo & Friends Ft Aziza Jaye
- Ivicore
- Killabeat Maker
- Desta French Presents: Latinas Of London
- Madalitso Band
- Marla Kether (DJ Set)
- Mc Yallah & Debmaster
- Miss Mash
- Norsicaa
- Newen Afrobeat
- Pony Montana
- Quantic (DJ Set)
- Ruby Throat
- Rwkus Ft Mc Chickaboo
- She's Got Brass And Friends
- Steve Ignorant's Slice Of Life
- Tc & The Groove Family
- The 45's
- Wheelup
Luna
- A For Alpha
- Alex Jones
- Alex Mills
- Amaliah
- Anything But Becky
- Aph
- Appetite
- Arielle Free
- Arthi
- Badger
- Bangus
- Blackhill
- Bradley Zero
- Brighter Days Family
- Cash Only
- Chloe Robinson
- Dan Shane
- Defected Records
- Dogger
- Don Marshall
- Drs
- Elliott Schooling
- Freddie Bad
- Hitech
- Holly Hutch
- I Love Acid
- Isaac Carter
- Jael
- Jaguar
- Jammer
- Jonny Banger
- Josh Parkinson
- Joy (Anonymous)
- Joyous People
- Kitty Amor
- Klose One
- La La
- Liam Palmer
- Lowqui
- Lure
- Majic
- Mas Tiempo
- Maya Jane Coles
- Ochi
- Papa Nugs
- Paurro
- Posthuman
- Prospa
- Roni Size
- Salt
- Sam Divine
- Sepia
- Sicaria
- Smash Hits
- Sports Banger
- Tasha
- Who Knew
- Who's Jordan
Nomad
- Allyxpress
- Blood Of Aza
- Booty Bass
- Brownton Abbey
- Bumpah
- Cheza Lucina
- Devolicious!
- DJ Doll
- DJ K. Swizz
- Felix Mufti
- Garõess
- Tam Fya
- Indy
- Ivicore
- Jabberistan
- Jael Jolie
- Karlie Marx
- Katayanagi Twins
- Keke
- Keanu Feleti
- Lady Shaka Presents Pacifika Takeover
- London Trans + Pride & The Chateau Takeover
- Mc Chickaboo
- Mela Sounds
- Mina Galan
- Mokotron
- Mya Mehmi
- Nadine Noor
- Nafs
- Ngaio
- Nohe
- Othered Presents Swana Takeover
- Pinky
- Popola
- Poppa Jax
- Princess Xixi
- PXY Palace
- Reptile B
- Ryan Lovell
- Saba Kia
- Shivum And Lagoona
- Sista Selecta
- Thai Chi Rose
- Thempress
- Tristan Tyom
- Tryb
- Azaadi
- Almass Badat
- Anil
- Aran Cherkez
- Azaadi Mp3
- Baalti
- Bally Sagoo
- Bobby Friction
- Conviction
- Darama
- Kiss Nuka
- Kizzi
- Lotus Phaze
- Mahnoor
- Manara
- Mera Bhai
- Nadi
- Naina
- Panjabi Hit Squad
- Rafiki
- Raji Rags
- Rea
- Rohan Rakhit
- Ryan Lanji
- Seedhee Maut
- Somatic
- Shimmy Ahmed
- Shivum Sharma
- Suchi
- Sukh Knight
- Ummi
- Un Deux
When are resale tickets on sale for Glastonbury 2025?
A 'very limited' number of tickets for this year’s event, headlined by Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, and The 1975, are set to go on sale April 24th at 6:00 PM BST for Ticket & Coach travel options, and on Sunday, April 27th at 9:00 AM BST for general admission. Accommodation options will be available from Sunday at 11:00 AM BST.
To purchase tickets for this year’s festival, you must have previously registered. If you have not yet registered, you can still do so by visiting the Glastonbury Festival ticketing page.
Please note that See Tickets is the official reseller for Glastonbury Festival tickets this year. Exercise caution with any resale tickets offered through unofficial third-party agents.
