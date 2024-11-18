I’m A Celebrity: Massive spider crawls on GK Barry’s helmet in ‘Vile Volcano’ Bushtucker Trial preview

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:29 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as a massive spider crawls onto GK Barry’s helmet as she crawls through a dark, underground tunnel in a teaser clip of tonight’s Bushtucker Trial.

A video teaser for tonight's episode of I’m A Celebrity shows GK Barry taking on the ‘Vile Volcano’ Bushtucker Trial.

In the 40-second preview clip, GK Barry is seen crawling through a dark tunnel full of lurking insects as she tries to reassure herself saying, “Oh my god, it’s red ants… Everything’s fine, everything’s fine, what is an ant amongst friends?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a terrifying end to the clip, a huge spider crawls over the top of her helmet, with Ant and Dec telling GK to “breathe” in an attempt to calm her down.

GK Barry crawls through a dark tunnel in the 'Vile Volcano' Bushtucker Trial.GK Barry crawls through a dark tunnel in the 'Vile Volcano' Bushtucker Trial.
GK Barry crawls through a dark tunnel in the 'Vile Volcano' Bushtucker Trial. | ITV / I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

GK broke down in tears during last night’s launch episode after she was voted by the public to do the Bushtucker Trial.

Grace Keeling, known as GK Barry, shot to fame with her popular TikTok videos. She has her own podcast called Saving Grace and has appeared as a panellist on Loose Women.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs every night at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Related topics:I'm A CelebrityITVXTikTokVideoTVCelebritiesSTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice