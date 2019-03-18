Status Quo man ‘Rhino’ heads to Kinross for two gigs

Francis Rossi isn’t the only member of Status Quo you’ll find in these neck of the woods.

The guitarist was at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline for his chat show come gig last week.

Now sidekick John ‘Rhino’ Edwards is heading this way for two nights at the Green Hotel in Kinross.

You may also be interested in:

Eddie Izzard runs from Berwick to Fife to perform live show

Fife Gingerbread funding crisis: Charity hails funding deals

Video: Vandals force closure of Kirkcaldy recycling Centre

With Quo off the road, the bass man is taking his side project, Rhino’s Revenge, out on the road and playing small venues around the UK.

He also has an album out – the follow-up to his debut released some 15 years sgo.

That long gap can be put down to life on the road, and in the studio with Quo.

The original three chord wonders have been regulars on the summer festival circuit and toured regularly until this year.

Edwards’ own career spans much more than the denim-clad rockers.

He was a member of the Climax Blues Band, Space, Dexy’s Midnight Runners, and also played with the legendary Peter Green.

Rhino was also part of Judy Tzuke’s band – remember her classic ballad ‘Stay With Me ‘Til Dawn’? – before Quo came calling in 1987 and asked him to replace founding member Alan Lancaster as the band relaunched in 1986.

That changed his musical career for the next 20 years as Quo mined the live circuit where their greatest hits always went down well with long-standing fans.

With Rossi winding things down in terms of full live shows, he’s now back on the road under his own steam and with his own band.

Ticket info HERE https://mundellmusic.com/