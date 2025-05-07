Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race Across the World series 5

Race Across the World continues this evening on BBC.

The teams will set off from the island checkpoint of Sanya.

But where do the teams have to reach next?

It is almost time for another leg of Race Across the World. The beloved competition show is back for its fifth season and another set of teams have embarked on an odyssey of epic proportions.

The five pairs are attempting to reach the southernmost point of India after starting at the Great Wall of China all the way back in episode one. Debuting back in 2019, the programme has become a firm favourite of BBC viewers in the years since - and has even sparked a celebrity spin-off.

But where are the teams trying to get to next? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Race Across the World on TV today?

Elizabeth and Letitia - Race Across the World 5 | BBC/Studio Lambert

The next episode of the show is set to air on BBC One/ iPlayer this evening (May 7). It is the third out of nine - including a reunion special.

Race Across the World will start at 9pm tonight and is due to last approximately one hour. It will finish at around 10pm and will be followed by the BBC News at Ten.

It can be watched live on BBC One/ One HD as well as iPlayer. If you can’t watch it as it airs, it will also be available on catch up - with the first two episodes of season five available on demand now.

Where are the teams racing to this week?

Last week’s episode saw the teams attempt to reach the city of Sanya on Hainan Island in southern China. They will continue their odyssey across the ancient country this week in a bid to reach the frontier city of Shangra-La.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “In the third leg, the five pairs are challenged to race from the island checkpoint of Sanya to the mysterious Shangri-La, a city sitting on the edge of the Tibetan plateau towards the foothills of the Himalayas.

“As race leaders Elizabeth and Letitia check out, ex-married couple Yin and Gaz have only just made it in, having been stuck on the mainland unable to cross. With an almighty 44-hour gap between first and last place, Yin and Gaz know they have a mountain to climb to remain in the race, but are determined to come out for leg three fighting.”

