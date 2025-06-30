Shardlake will air its final episode on ITV tonight - but why has it been cancelled? 🔍

Shardlake will conclude on ITV this evening.

Historical mystery stars Sean Bean and others.

But why will it not have a second series?

Shardlake’s investigation into the deaths at a Tudor monastery will come to a dramatic conclusion this evening. Viewers who missed the show last year have had a second chance to catch it thanks to ITV.

The broadcaster picked up the four-part historical mystery from Disney Plus and has been airing it on Monday nights throughout June. The last episode is set to air on TV tonight (June 30).

Originally released last year, the show is based on a series of books by C. J. Sansom. Shardlake adapts the first book - Dissolution - but there are seven in total.

The cast includes plenty of recognisable faces including of course Sean Bean. Here’s all you need to know about the last episode.

What time is Shardlake on TV tonight?

Sean Bean stars as the infamous Thomas Cromwell in the Disney+ murder-mystery Shardlake (Picture: Adrienn Szabo/Disney+) | Adrienn Szabo/Disney+

The fourth and final episode of the show is set to be broadcast on ITV today (June 30). Shardlake is due to start at 9pm this evening and the episode is due to run for just over an hour, finishing at approximately 10.05pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Cromwell is furious with Shardlake's lack of results and Henry VIII's right-hand man gives the lawyer a terrifying ultimatum. Shocked after uncovering the history behind the murder weapon and the true owner of the sword, Shardlake faces a stark choice at the end of his investigation.”

Why won’t there be a second series of Shardlake?

If you have been enjoying the four-part historical mystery, you may be wondering if you can expect more. After-all it is based on a series of seven books - with just the first being adapted in season one.

Unfortunately, the show was cancelled by Disney Plus in January 2025, having made its debut on the streamer last year. A rep for the streamer told Variety: “‘Shardlake’ will also not be returning for a second season on the service.

“We’d like to thank Stephen Butchard who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge.”

Who is in the cast of Shardlake?

The cast features plenty of familiar faces - not least of all Sean Bean. The main cast includes:

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Anthony Boyle as John "Jack" Barak

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice Fewterer

Joe Barber as Novice Simon Whelplay

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Peter Firth as Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Mike Noble as Master Bugge

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

Matthew Steer as Dr. Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Prior Mortimus

Michael Rivers as Robin Singleton

Ken Nwosu as Snook

Hilary Tones as Old Annie

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

Alex Lowe as Brother Andrew

Toby Eden as young Shardlake

Where do you know Shardlake cast from?

Sean Bean obviously needs no introduction - having played iconic roles such as Sharpe in the ITV series and Boromir in Lord of the Rings. He was also recently in BBC’s This City is Ours as well as the first season of the acclaimed drama Time.

Arthur Hughes - who is playing Shardlake himself - has had roles on Netflix and BBC in his career so far. He played Liam Ashby in the Jenna Coleman-fronted series The Jetty in 2024, as well as Ryan McDaniel in The Innocents back in 2018.

Arthur Hughes in Shardlake | The Forge/Runaway Fridge/ITV

In the Shardlake novels, the titular character has a hunchback and Arthur Hughes has radial dysplasia affecting his right arm.

Rounding out the main cast is Anthony Boyle, who you may recognise from Apple TV’s Masters of the Air - from the people behind Band of Brothers. He also had roles in films such as The Lost City of Z, Tolkien and 2023’s Tetris.

During 2024, Anthony also had roles in another Apple TV series Manhunt - playing President Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth. He also played Brendan Hughes in Disney Plus’ Say Nothing.

During 2024, Anthony also had roles in another Apple TV series Manhunt - playing President Lincoln's assassin John Wilkes Booth. He also played Brendan Hughes in Disney Plus' Say Nothing.