Beer and gin galore at Fife’s first festival event

Locals in Burntisland are being invited to say cheers and enjoy a tipple in style when the town hosts its first beer and gin festival this month.

The event is taking place at the Burntisland Sands Hotel on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31 in association with The Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn.

Jason and Ken are looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors to the festival. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Organisers are bringing together some of the best brewers and gin makers in Fife and Scotland and local musicians will also feature throughout the weekend.

Jason Borthwick, owner of Burntisland Sands Hotel and festival organiser, told The Press this is an event he has been hoping to hold for a while.

He said: “It is an event I have wanted to put on since taking over the hotel nearly two years ago.

“This year will be the town’s inaugural beer and gin festival. Burntisland hosts many great events such as the recent Live on the Links, the Civic Week, Highland Games and Bonfire Night. The beer and gin festival adds another date to remember in a town which has plenty going on.”

Jason Borthwick, owner of The Sands Hotel in Burntisland, has been wanting to hold an event like this since he took over the running of the hotel nearly two years ago. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

He said the two-day festival is taking place solely at the Sands: “There are six brewers each showcasing three different beers,” he explained.

“The event is three sessions over two days. The first session is on Friday night from 5pm until midnight, on Saturday afternoon from noon-5pm, then Saturday evening from 6pm-midnight.

“We have over 30 gins available on the bar and there will be a presence from six local/Scottish distillers showcasing their range. The Saturday afternoon session will be attended by all the brewers and distillers to chat and sample their produce. There will be live music from local talent organised by local musician James Killin on Friday and Saturday night and a DJ on the Saturday afternoon. The Saturday afternoon session is child friendly so we are having a bouncy castle alongside our play park.”

He said Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club meets every Tuesday at the hotel and when he mentioned the festival, they were keen to be involved.

David Kelley, Ways and Means Convener at the Rotary Club, said: “With our close relationship in mind, Jason asked if our club would like to help out at the event on a voluntary basis. This was eagerly agreed, our benefit is that we raise the club profile and we will be fundraising for local good causes. Our fundraising consists of sponsorship for the beer barrels and highlighted gin bottles, as well as page sponsorship in our Beer Fest Booklet.”

Jason added: “The more events we hold the more reasons we give for people to visit our great wee town!” Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for £6 per session.

For more details about the event visit: burntislandfestival.com