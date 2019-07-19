Fancy a chance to travel on a steam train from Fife?

Are you old enough to remember steam train travel in the 1960’s?

Or maybe you would like to experience what it was like to travel in vintage carriages hauled by a steam locomotive?

Then now is your chance to relive days gone by with special steam railway journeys from Fife which are running next month.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS) is running every Sunday in August steam-hauled railway journeys to Galashiels and Tweedbank on the iconic Waverley line. The train picks up passengers at Kirkcaldy Railway Station at 10.40am and Dalgety Bay at 11am for a full day out travelling in 1960s luxury.

Jim Paterson, train manager, said: “Due to tighter legislation by the rail authorities we don’t know how long we can continue to run these tours.”

He also stated that as he lived in Fife he wanted to give the opportunity to people locally to experience a unique day out.

The trains are manned by volunteers and all profits go to maintaining the Heritage Railway & Museum at Bo’ness.

He added that if travelling on a steam train was on anyone’s bucket list or if they had always wanted to experience it they should take the chance now to book.

“Join us for a nostalgic day out and I look forward to welcoming you on board,” he said.

Prices start at £84.00 and booking can be made by calling 0131 202 1033 or online at www.srpsrailtours.com.