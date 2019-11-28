Festive events in Kirkcaldy this weekend

If you still have Christmas presents to buy why not head along to festive shopping events taking place in Kirkcaldy this Saturday?

Shoppers are being encouraged to support local independent traders at a festive shopping day in the Merchants’ Quarter from 10am until 4pm.

Kangus Coffee House owners Kirsty and Tony Strachan. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

While Kangus Coffee House has arranged its annual Christmas Bazaar which is taking place in the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd on the same day from 11am to 5pm.

It will have various stalls featuring handmade Christmas gifts, jewellery, local chutneys, cards as well as a pop up bar, a DJ, children’s artwork and a kids’ corner.

And there is also a Makers Market on in the Olympia Arcade in the High Street’s west end which is on from 11am to 4pm.

In Merchants’ Quarter in the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, independent traders are taking part in a free-to-enter festive raffle which offers locals the chance to win three separate prizes - with vouchers worth over £100 donated by local businesses in the area.

All shoppers have to do to be in with a chance of winning is pick up a card from traders in the east end and have it stamped by the 16 participating shops and hand it into MQ Coffee. The raffle will be drawn at 3.45pm at MQ Coffee.

There will be live music outside KCCVinyl between 11am and 3.30pm featuring compere Retro Nitz Road Show and performances by the Songburds, Uke That, Reasonate, Rebecca Eaves, Nico G and Cornfield Chase.

And this year there will also be street food with Irish and Scottish food provided by Lily’s Larder, wildfire pizza from Tayport, ice-cream, hot waffles and hot chocolate from Carol’s Shop which is based in Elie.

One of the organisers Gail Cadogan, owner of My Cherry Pie, said: “We decided to split the hamper and make it into three separate prizes so there will be more opportunities to win.

“We have vouchers worth over £100 donated by the traders. Everything is in hand and organised for Saturday. We are all in high spirits and looking forward to it.”

Kirsty Strachan from Kangus Coffee House said they are hoping to hold the vegan Christmas market every year.

She said all the preparations for Saturday are going well: “Everything is going brilliantly,” she said. “We are also launching a new product at the bazaar this year - sexy homemade vegan pies! So it will be us along with Koku Sushi feeding people on the day. We also have music and a bar all day with a huge art corner for children with Christmas crafts for them to make.”

Meanwhile, the biggest makers market of the year is also taking place this Saturday in Kirkcaldy.

The event in the Olympia Arcade runs from 11am until 4pm.

Townsfolk are being invited to pop along and support their local traders and makers while doing some Christmas shopping at the same time. People can fill their Christmas stockings to the max.

There will be a number of unique gifts, special presents and handmade crafts for sale along with textiles, bags, wreaths, gifts, knitwear and much more.

The monthly event hosts a number of different stalls that sell a range of products from arts and crafts to handmade clothing. The market is the brainchild of John Murdoch-Paul, owner of 4eyedimensions, and it has been running very successfully for the past year in the Arcade.

The idea behind it is for the sellers who take part to pay for a table and they keep whatever they make, while the money from the table sales goes towards the fund to upgrade the Arcade.

The original plan was to run it on the same day as the monthly Farmer’s Market in Kirkcaldy so people would support both.