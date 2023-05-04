Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has grand plans for visitors with events running from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

As well as planning to screen King Charles’ actual coronation live on Saturday, the holiday park and The Bay Hotel are kicking off proceedings on Friday. There’s a FunKidz event taking place between 6pm and 7.30pm before renowned singer, the aptly named Glen King, takes to the stage to perform in Images from 8pm.

On coronation day itself magician and children’s entertainer Garry Seagraves will be entertaining younger guests from 2pm and resident quizmaster Alan will host a royal quiz from 6-8pm. Will Cassidy will round off the day with his show starting at 8pm featuring many favourite songs. The celebrations continue on Sunday evening with Chris Wainwright’s karaoke taking place from 7-10pm.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel will host free events over the coronation bank holiday weekend.

Pettycur director Tommy Wallace said: “The coronation of King Charles III is a huge celebration for the whole country. We’re a centre for the community here, and there’s no way we wouldn’t have chosen to screen the event so that everyone can get together and watch it if they wish.