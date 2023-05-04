News you can trust since 1871
Fife holiday park hosts free events for coronation weekend

A Fife holiday park is preparing for a right royal occasion with three days of free celebratory events planned for all the family.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th May 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:49 BST

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has grand plans for visitors with events running from Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.

As well as planning to screen King Charles’ actual coronation live on Saturday, the holiday park and The Bay Hotel are kicking off proceedings on Friday. There’s a FunKidz event taking place between 6pm and 7.30pm before renowned singer, the aptly named Glen King, takes to the stage to perform in Images from 8pm.

On coronation day itself magician and children’s entertainer Garry Seagraves will be entertaining younger guests from 2pm and resident quizmaster Alan will host a royal quiz from 6-8pm. Will Cassidy will round off the day with his show starting at 8pm featuring many favourite songs. The celebrations continue on Sunday evening with Chris Wainwright’s karaoke taking place from 7-10pm.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel will host free events over the coronation bank holiday weekend.Pettycur Bay Holiday Park and The Bay Hotel will host free events over the coronation bank holiday weekend.
    Pettycur director Tommy Wallace said: “The coronation of King Charles III is a huge celebration for the whole country. We’re a centre for the community here, and there’s no way we wouldn’t have chosen to screen the event so that everyone can get together and watch it if they wish.

    "Anyone is welcome, from our guests on the park to residents, day visitors and local people. We wanted to go one step further from this though to make it a whole weekend with free entertainment for children and adults showcasing the talents of the many professional acts we use all year round at Pettycur.”

