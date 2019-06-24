Summer fun at St Andrews Museum – and it’s free

Searching for something to keep the family busy over the school holidays?

Head to St Andrews Museum for Blooming Marvellous – a free, interactive summer exhibition.

Running until September it promises a fun-packed experience for all ages.

There’s plenty to see and do and lots of discoveries to make – find out more about the fascinating birds, insects and animals on our doorstep and how we can help them make their home in the garden.

Or, go adventuring with plant-hunters and discover the exotic places some of our favourite flowers came from.

Lesley Lettice, curator, said: “With fantastic hands-on activities from giant board games and magnetic friezes to dressing up and craft activities, Blooming Marvellous also provides an opportunity to see some lovely garden-themed objects from the museum collections – from paintings and costume to Wemyss Ware pottery.

“We will be running an exciting and varied programme of events for adults and children throughout the exhibition – from craft workshops to artist masterclasses and talks.

For more information go HERE www.onfife/museums