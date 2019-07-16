Sun shines on Burntisland for the 367th Highland Games

The sun was shining at this year’s Burntisland Highland Games - and people turned out in their thousands once again yesterday (Monday) to watch as the 367th event got under way.

It is the second oldest Highland games in the world and was first held in 1652.

The parade was led by Burntisland and District Pipe Band. Pic: George McLuskie.

The traditional gathering of former residents, known as the Burntisland Exiles Reception, took place first in the town’s Burgh Chambers.

This was followed by the parade of organisers, local councillors and invited guests who were led to the Links from the Burgh Chambers by Burntisland and District Pipe Band to mark the start of the afternoon Games, which is now in its 367th year.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman led the parade along with Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird and honorary Games chieftain David Adamson. Pic: George McLuskie.

Spectators were able to enjoy the childrens’ races, the Highland dancing, cycling and Binn Race as well as the heavy events.

Provost Jim Leishman led the parade, and the games were officially declared open by honorary chieftan David Adamson, who is now retired, but returned to the role once again this year after doing so in 2018.

The day saw competitors take part in running, Highland dancing, cycling and heavy events. Pic: George McLuskie.

The event, which is held annually on the third Monday in July, marked the beginning of Fife Fair Fortnight.

Sarah Goodall, secretary of Burntisland Highland Games, said: “The Games went really well and we had a record number of runners for our races this year. We also had more heavies.

“No final count has been done on the monies yet but yes the gate was busy and we hope to at least be the same as last year if not better.

“Undoubtedly the good weather helped the turnout as this can make or break the Games.”

She added: “The volunteers all worked longer this year to put final touches on which made a big difference; without them the Games would not go ahead.”