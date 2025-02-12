Find out about sight loss support in St Andrews

An event aimed at raising awareness of the most common cause of sight loss will be held in St Andrews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The information event has been organised by national sight loss charity, the Macular Society. The event is open to people living with macular disease, which causes central vision loss, as well as other sight loss conditions.

The event will offer information about conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and highlight the wide range of local support available to people living with a visual impairment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Macular Society is planning to open a dedicated support group in St Andrews. Volunteers will play an important role in helping to oversee the group, and anyone interested in volunteering is also encouraged to attend the information day to find out more.

An elderly man wearing glasses and a blue jumper smiles during a conversation with a woman, as he gets support about living with macular disease at an information event.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 4, between 11am-12.30pm at Cosmos Community Centre, Abbey Walk, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9LB.

Macular Society regional manager Iona McLean said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help on hand to people living with this currently incurable disease. We would like anyone affected by sight loss to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us March 4 to find out more about everyday living and the support available to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by macular disease, many more are at risk and the disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected by macular disease describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. AMD is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 54,000 people in Scotland – 700,000 across the UK – usually over the age of 50.

For more information about support services available from the Macular Society, please call 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit www.macularsociety.org