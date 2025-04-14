Visit Fife Leisure Park’s free Easter event this weekend
Hop into Easter fun at Fife Leisure Park!
On Saturday, April 19, from 11am to 3pm, Fife Leisure Park are hosting an egg-citing family event at Hollywood Bowl!
Little ones are invited to craft their own Easter Bunny masks, meet the Easter Bunny, and enjoy some sweet Easter treats.
It's free to attend and no need to book.
Find the event located near the bar at Hollywood Bowl.
Don't miss this chance to create hoppy memories this Easter!