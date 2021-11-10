Fife department store opens after failed 15-17 pulls out of Kirkcaldy

Tahir Ali, left, with staff from the new store.

The shop opens today after the site was vacated by the failed 15-17 venture which pulled out a few weeks ago under a murky cloud.

The store will feature a mixture of concession traders and in-house sales, ranging across fashion, food, health and beauty, and children’s toys.

There’s also a 3 Bean Coffee outlet inside for refreshments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tahir Ali, who owns the building is keen to move on from the collapse of 15-17 only weeks after it opened.

He has moved to try and employ as many staff as possible who had been let down by the withdrawal of 15-17.

Mr Ali is determined to make something positive out of the new store.

He said: “It's been a challenge to turn it round in three weeks, especially with the logistical problems we’re seeing up and down the UK right now with things like deliveries.

but we’re looking forwards, not backwards.

"I've retained as many staff as I could from 15-17, and they've done a fantastic job.

“We've put in the hard work and I'm quietly confident that this can work well on the High Street.”

The upstairs section focuses on fashion, with a range of styles and sizes on offer.

Kirkcaldy was 15-17’s second Scottish store after launching in Ayr.