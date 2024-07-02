Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free streaming service with over 20,000 shows and movies has just landed in the UK. Looking to take on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, Tubi has arrived to offer yet another way to satisfy the need to binge.

The streamer, which has been available in North America for more than a decade, boasts an extensive library of blockbuster films, popular series and its own original offerings. Tubi promises that for its launch in the UK its offering will pair some of the best Hollywood features with modern British classics, and offers series with well-known UK TV franchises alongside new areas of discovery – from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

David Salmon, EVP and Managing Director of International at Tubi, added: “At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms. We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

Tubi is 100% free and instead of a subscription fee is funded by adverts. Intrigued film and TV-lovers can find the streaming service on every major connected TV platform, iOS and Android smartphones, and on the web.

It is “the fastest growing U.S. streaming service” with nearly 80 million monthly active users. Tubi first launched in April 2014 and since 2020 has been owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation.