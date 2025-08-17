Fife business bids to store and recycling hybrid vehicle batteries

Batteries from hybrid vehicles could soon be accepted by a Fife business if councillors give the go-ahead.

Dunfermline based Blancomet Scot Limited has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to install two shipping containers at its premises at Pitreavie Business Park where they would be stored and recycled.

Hybrid car batteries typically last between six to ten 10 years, or up to 150,000 miles. They are much larger than standard car batteries, and hold precious resources like lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Blancomet already operates a recycling plant, processing lead acid batteries, catalytic convertors, ferrous and non-ferrous metals and waste electrical and electronic equipment. It employs 41 people at Pitreavie Business Park, with more working at waste transfer sites in Leeds and Gateshead

The operator is currently in discussions with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to vary its existing permit to allow it to expand operations to accept hybrid vehicle batteries for reuse and recycling within a dedicated area of the yard.

A planning statement said all batteries would be transported in protective packaging until they reach the Blancomet yard for further inspection and segregation.One shipping container would store them, and a second would hold only good batteries for further recycling.

Batteries which are obsolete and not fit for purposes would be dismantled into the separate battery cells.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

