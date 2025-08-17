Fife business bids to store and recycling hybrid vehicle batteries

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Batteries from hybrid vehicles could soon be accepted by a Fife business if councillors give the go-ahead.

Dunfermline based Blancomet Scot Limited has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to install two shipping containers at its premises at Pitreavie Business Park where they would be stored and recycled.

Hybrid car batteries typically last between six to ten 10 years, or up to 150,000 miles. They are much larger than standard car batteries, and hold precious resources like lithium, cobalt and nickel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blancomet already operates a recycling plant, processing lead acid batteries, catalytic convertors, ferrous and non-ferrous metals and waste electrical and electronic equipment. It employs 41 people at Pitreavie Business Park, with more working at waste transfer sites in Leeds and Gateshead

Hybrid car batteries are much larger than standard car batteries, and hold precious resources like lithium, cobalt and nickel. (Pic: GoranH/Pixabay)placeholder image
Hybrid car batteries are much larger than standard car batteries, and hold precious resources like lithium, cobalt and nickel. (Pic: GoranH/Pixabay)

The operator is currently in discussions with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to vary its existing permit to allow it to expand operations to accept hybrid vehicle batteries for reuse and recycling within a dedicated area of the yard.

A planning statement said all batteries would be transported in protective packaging until they reach the Blancomet yard for further inspection and segregation.One shipping container would store them, and a second would hold only good batteries for further recycling.

Batteries which are obsolete and not fit for purposes would be dismantled into the separate battery cells.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

> To find out about public notices from your area, visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

Related topics:FifeDunfermlineFife CouncilCouncillorsLeedsGateshead
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice