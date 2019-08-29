Fife businesses join showcase exhibition

Fife businesses will be showcased at a major conference next week.

Fife Council’s economic development team has a stand at SPE Offshore Europe 2019 – one of the world’s largest technical conference and exhibitions for the offshore exploration and production) industry.

Over 36,000 attendees from over 100 countries attend this prestigious event.

It showcases the latest technology, services and expertise and sees the complete supply chain of companies participating including operators, drilling contractors and oilfield service companies.

You may also be interested in:

Get on your bike for Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival

In pictures winners at Kirkcaldy Half Marathon

Fife nurse’s mountainous challenge for CHAS

Representing Fife on the Invest in Fife stand will be Bridge Systems Ltd; Burntisland Fabrications; Ductform HFE; GES Oil Field Services Ltd; Lamond and Murray Ltd; MRS Training and Rescue; ProcessPlus Ltd; and Utility ROV Services Ltd

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of the economy committee, said: “Our economic development team has a fantastic track record in supporting the development of Fife businesses to help grow a vibrant local economy.

“Eight will be joining us this year to showcase to thousands of visitors from around the world as well as demonstrate our commitment to making Fife the best place to do business.

“Over the last 20 years Fife businesses have been showcasing their products and services at Offshore Europe as part of a Fife Group stand.

“This has generated a number of business opportunities which have allowed growth and development of businesses within Fife.”

Fife’s Lindores Distillery, Rumbarra Scotland, Tayport Distillery and Chastity – Spirits of Virtue Ltd will be showcasing a flavour of Fife on stand from Tuesday to Thursday.