New purpose-built kitchens, with walk-in fridges and freezers, several brand-new range induction hobs and rationale ovens as well as improved dishwashing facilities and storage areas, are now being used by culinary arts students at the Kirkcaldy campus.

The work to upgrade the facilities, which saw three smaller kitchen areas combined into two larger integrated kitchens, was delivered by Marshall Construction and Lovats Catering at a cost of over £400,000.

The completion of the work, which started in February, coincides with culinary arts courses starting to resume in-class teaching following their suspension due to coronavirus restrictions.

One of the new kitchens at the Kirkcaldy campus.

John Atkins, Level 5 professional cookery student, is delighted to get the chance to work in the new kitchens.

John, from Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s good to be back in the kitchens, especially new ones. It brings a bit of normality back.

“I started two months before lockdown, so I only had that time in the kitchen from this course so it’s great to be back in.”

Eadie Manson, culinary arts lecturer, said: “We are really pleased with our new training kitchens.

“It has been a huge overhaul of the whole department, but absolutely worth it to create these excellent facilities which we believe are some of the best around.

“I’m sure our current students, and those who will join us in the future, will have a fantastic learning experience in these facilities.”

For more information about courses available at Fife College, including culinary arts, visit: www.fife.ac.uk/courses/subject-areas/culinary-arts-and-hospitality.

