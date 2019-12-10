Fife haggis producer moves into organic wholefood market

A Fife producer of haggis and black pudding has moved into the natural and organic wholefood scene.

Auchtertool based The Farmers Son aims to tap into the growing market.

The business launched in 2016 by Peter Mitchell.

He took the helm after being made redundant from his City job at JP Morgan, and tapped into a family recipe that was 100 years old to launch his products.

The Farmers Son was built on the belief there are fewer things in life more important than the food we eat.

Now, three years on, he is diversifying in to the thriving organic market.

He said: “Consumers are demanding products from a genuine source and want to get behind food companies with real provenance and an exciting offering.

“As our loyal customer base is expanding, whole foods align with our values promoting food which is free from artificial preservatives, colours, flavours.

“We share a passion and commitment for great tasting food and are really excited to see how this partnership develops.”

Demand for Scottish products in London and across the UK has surged with retailers keen to source the finest quality Scottish artisan products in recent months.

Peter’s business uses a 100 year old all natural Scottish family recipe to make their black pudding , white pudding & Haggis with the finest quality all natural ingredients sourced from local farms in Scotland, including, home-grown pork, PGI Scotch Beef, local flour, onion and oatmeal, all products are free from preservatives and additives, and with No GM ingredients.

Added Peter: ”Our products are a modern take on traditionally Scottish products which are the most popular at this time of year, whether in a haggis bon bon, black pudding sausage roll, or in pasta or risotto dishes, they make a wonder accompaniment to any Christmas roast”

Online grocery retailer Ocado have recently added a range of Scottish products category to its offering.

Peter said: “It is great our customers have a new accessible place to buy our products alongside our current butcher’s shops.”