Food delivery company Deliveroo moves into Glenrothes and needs drivers.

Deliveroo are seeking more drivers for new service in Glenrothes

It is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

The expanding UK Deliveroo team is looking for people who value on-demand, flexible work and want the freedom to choose when, where and how to work.

It is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life - Whether it be those who have existing work, students who are looking for flexible work to fit around study or parents and carers.

It is also a good way to keep fit and earn money at the same time.

The company has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 riders across the UK.

This rapid growth in on-demand work underlines the vital role that Deliveroo is playing to provide work opportunities for riders.

The company has also revealed that rider satisfaction has never been as high, in part due to the vital role that riders are carrying out in their communities as ‘key workers’ and the strong public support they have received during the pandemic.

To keep riders safe while out on the road, the company offers them free medical insurance.

It also offers other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families. Earnings are competitive and the company assures that riders will keep 100% of customer tips.

It’s easy to sign up - there are no interviews or qualifications required. All you need is a smartphone and some wheels, whether that be a bicycle, scooter or car. Deliveroo also provides a Pro Series kit.

Ben Lacey, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Glenrothes and we’re excited to be launching this month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.”

