Free Whoppers: Burger King launches another new Fife restaurant with special offer

Fast food chain Burger King opens a new Fife branch this week - and it is giving away 1000 free Whoppers.

By Debbie Clarke
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:44 am

The doors to its restaurant in North Street, Glenrothes open this week, creating 40 new jobs.

To mark the launch, Burger King is offering 1000 free Whoppers as part of its Whopper Wednesday deal.

Available for one day only on Wednesday, March 23, customers can access the offer via click & collect on the Burger King app.

Burger King is opening a new restaurant in Glenrothes and is giving away free Whoppers to mark the occasion.

Once in the app, tap ‘order’ on the home screen, search for and select the new ‘Glenrothes’ restaurant - and the opening special offer will appear.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King® UK, said: “We know the people of Glenrothes love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”

The move comes after the company opened a restaurant at South Road Retail Park, Cupar in December last year.

