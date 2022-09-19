HMV announces opening date of new Fife store
One of the best known record retailers is set to open a new store in Fife.
HMV is moving into the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline with a new “fan focussed” store.
The doors open early next month.
HMV - His Master’s Voice - used to have a store in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre as well as a major outlet in Princes Street in Edinburgh.
The new store in the west Fife city will have CDs, DVDs and an extensive vinyl section, and merchandising galore - including hundreds of t-shirts as well as products from Star Wars, Marvel and DC.
It opens on Friday, October 7, and will occupy the previous Burton and Dorothy Perkins units.
It follows on from a return to Princes Street after a six-year absence as sales of vinyl soar again thanks to a new generation of enthusiasts.
The former Kirkcaldy store played host to some huge names making personal appearances - including Girls Aloud and Paolo Nutini.