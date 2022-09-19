HMV announces opening date of new Fife store

HMV is moving into the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline with a new “fan focussed” store.

The doors open early next month.

HMV - His Master’s Voice - used to have a store in Kirkcaldy’s Mercat Shopping Centre as well as a major outlet in Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The HMV store which opened recently in Princes Street in Edinburgh

The new store in the west Fife city will have CDs, DVDs and an extensive vinyl section, and merchandising galore - including hundreds of t-shirts as well as products from Star Wars, Marvel and DC.

It opens on Friday, October 7, and will occupy the previous Burton and Dorothy Perkins units.

It follows on from a return to Princes Street after a six-year absence as sales of vinyl soar again thanks to a new generation of enthusiasts.