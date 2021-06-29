Phil+Sophy, opened last Friday in its brand new shop after operating online since February, with owner, Simone Robertson-Wright, bringing over a quarter of a century retail experience to the table.

She said: “We opened last Friday after being solely online since February this year – it’s been touch and go with COVID, but I’ve jumped right in.

"I decided to open a shop as people want to touch and feel things before they buy them, and we fit right in in the Merchants’ Quarter.

Simone Robertson-Wright in her new shop. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Running my shop online was a bit of a nightmare for me as I love to meet people and talk to them face-to-face, and I can also show people what items match together.”

Since opening Phil+Sophy, Simone has been overawed at the reception from shoppers and other traders in the town.

Phil+Sophy homeware boutique. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Everyone in the Merchants’ Quarter and Kirkcaldy as a whole are so friendly, and everyone I have spoken to is all excited to see a new shop open up on the High Street – myself and my husband Chris absolutely love living here.”

As well as running her own store, Simone has worked for retailers Habitat, Harvey Nichols, and Mulberry among others, and knows that great service is key to any retail business.

"The time of the big stores on the High Street has come to an end,” she said. “People want to shop in small independent stores where they receive a better service and can offer a better shopping experience.

Inside the store. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"I always try to stock my store from small independent companies and work alongside them to offer my my customers the best deal possible.

"Hopefully we will see more shops open up on Kirkcaldy High Street, and for it to become a destination people will want to travel to to do their shopping.”

Phil+Sophy is open every Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00am – 4:00pm, and Sunday 12:pm – 4:00pm.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/philandsophy/?hl=en, or: https://www.facebook.com/PhilSophy-101007888481090/

