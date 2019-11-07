Lidl reveals timescale for new store in Kirkcaldy

Lidl’s plans to open a new store on Kirkcaldy Esplanade have been revived.

The cut-price supermarket is aiming to start work on building on empty land at Kirkcaldy Central Workshops – directly opposite Morrison’s – next summer.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council, although it has existing approval given by councillors in 2017.

Lidl currently has a base a few hundred yards further along the Esplanade, and first revealed plans to build a new store two years ago.

Planning officers recommended refusal, but councillors overturned that and gave approval.

The company then confirmed in 2018 those plans were on hold, and said the development would not be considered until 2019.

It said it was focussing on the modernisation of other stores before turning its attention to a new build in Kirkcaldy.

In February of this year, Lidl said it had yet to confirm a start date, and suggested it wouldn’t happen until 2020, but that it remained committed to the project.

The new planning application lodged this week is for the erection of a store, with car parking and trolley bays.

A spokesman for Lidl said: “We are working with Fife Council to update the proposals for our new store in Kirkcaldy and hope to start construction next summer.”