Nationwide gets green light for revamp of Kirkcaldy branch of building society
Nationwide Building Society has secured permission from Fife Council to carry out the work at its branch at 131 High Street. It applied for listed building consent to make a number of alterations to the early 19th century, four-storey building.
These include updating the branding of the existing branch, replacing signage and the business logo. Nationwide also wants to remove the current window message and make good as necessary. It also plans to replace the existing auto teller for customers.
The company said, in a planning statement, that the original fabric of the building will not be altered, removed, or concealed. All existing original features will be unaffected. Councillors will consider the application in due course.
The Nationwide is one of the few banks and building societies left on the town’s High Street after a number of departures including the Clydesdale Bank and Royal Bank.