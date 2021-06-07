Private property investment firm buys 20,000-sq ft industrial site in Fife town

Northern Trust is the new owner of the Rutherford Road site occupied by paint finishing firm, Eurospray Ltd.

It has a portfolio of more than 4000 individual units with industrial sites in its portfolio.

Tom Parkinson, director at Northern Trust, said: “We have been expanding our industrial portfolio through new acquisitions and developments.

The site is home to Eurospray

“This latest acquisition offers good quality industrial space which will complement our existing estates in Scotland.”

He said it formed part of the business’s on-going strategy to acquire and develop multi-let industrial assets to support the SME business community.

Northern Trust’s portfolio in Scotland covers over 500,000 sq ft in 12 locations, and extends from Dumfries to Perth.

The premises will be actively managed by its in house agents, Whittle Jones.

Northern Trust is a family owned private company, established in 1962 with a track record in property investment, development and strategic land regeneration.

