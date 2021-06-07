Private property investment firm buys 20,000-sq ft industrial site in Fife town

A property investment firm has bought a 20,000-square foot industrial estate in Glenrothes.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:53 am
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 7:53 am

Northern Trust is the new owner of the Rutherford Road site occupied by paint finishing firm, Eurospray Ltd.

It has a portfolio of more than 4000 individual units with industrial sites in its portfolio.

Tom Parkinson, director at Northern Trust, said: “We have been expanding our industrial portfolio through new acquisitions and developments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The site is home to Eurospray

“This latest acquisition offers good quality industrial space which will complement our existing estates in Scotland.”

Read More

Read More
Rare pictures by Queen Victoria’s ‘favourite painter’ to go on show in Fife

He said it formed part of the business’s on-going strategy to acquire and develop multi-let industrial assets to support the SME business community.

Northern Trust’s portfolio in Scotland covers over 500,000 sq ft in 12 locations, and extends from Dumfries to Perth.

The premises will be actively managed by its in house agents, Whittle Jones.

Northern Trust is a family owned private company, established in 1962 with a track record in property investment, development and strategic land regeneration.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V