UNICEF executive director to give Adam Smith Lecture for 2021

Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director UNICEF (Pic: Christine Nesbitt)

The long-standing event is going ahead this year - but it will be held online.

The lecture will be given by Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF.

It takes place on Friday at 7:00pm and is free to view, but registration is necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Fore served as the 37th director of the United States Mint in the U.S. Department of Treasury from 2001 to 2005.

She is the latest high profile name to give the lecture.

Henrietta Fore will deliver the Adam Smith lecture

Previous guests have included Kofi Annan of the United Nations; Ed Balls, Chancellor of the Exchequer; Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Meryvn King, former Governor of the Bank of England.

It usually takes place in the Adam Smith Theatre in front of an invited audience, but the 2020 event was cancelled by the pandemic, and organisers, the Adam Smith Global Foundation, have decided to stage this year’s rescheduled event online.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.