Fife Ukulele Orchestra brings musical fun to the kingdom

Formed in Burntisland in 2011, this excellent community group was founded to bring musical fun to the people of Fife and has been doing so with smiles and gusto ever since.

Playing in the Sands Hotel for the first 12 years, the popularity of the Orchestra resulted in an ever-increasing membership until a larger venue had to be found and it settled in Inverkeithing Civic Centre, where it meets every fortnight on a Monday during most months.

While always focused on having fun, FUO has several strings to pluck. Members can engage in learning and improvement activities, embracing beginners just enjoying a cheerful strum through to those who wish to gain higher skills such as finger picking.

Singing is an important part of a ukulele performance and greatly adds to the enjoyment. Again, encouragement and support are available for those who may believe they cannot sing (almost everybody can by the way).

Playing at the Scottish Parliament Festival Of Politics

Instruments commonly played vary in size from the smaller Soprano and Concert ukes,Tenors up to Baritone and Bass. Some members even make their own! There is a small Ukulele-Banjo section which also helps add to the mix.

Part of each evening is put aside for everyone to play together, learning new numbers, rehearsing for the next gig or, quite often, just having a jam, trying out new tunes suggested or written by members. The music is wide ranging, from early favourites right through the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s to the present day.

In support of the Fife community, FUO plays as a complete orchestra for larger audiences as well as for other local community groups, in particular those who support people with health conditions or impairments. FUO also takes part in musical festivals around Scotland and has played in the Scottish Parliament and at the Royal Highland Show, but It’s not just about playing and having fun but also about supporting our local community where we can.

Several charities are supported each year with fundraising activities and donations from club funds.

Feeling musical? Beginner or maestro, all are welcome. Come and join us.

Need some entertainment as part of an event or concert?Why not ask the Fife Ukulele Orchestra? Contact:[email protected]