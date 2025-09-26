Provincial Grand Lodge of Fife & Kinross joins forces with Youth 1st to celebrate their 84th AGM and awards ceremony

Youth 1st Fife marked a significant milestone on Thursday 18 September, with the hosting of its 84th Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony, with the Provincial Grand Lodge of Fife and Kinross sponsoring the celebratory event as part of their campaign to highlight the importance of literacy skills for children, young people and adults.

Depute Provincial Grand Master, Brother Lawrence Cooper, was invited to address the AGM as this year’s guest speaker. Before the awards were presented, Bro Cooper expressed his delight at supporting the occasion, praising both individuals and community groups across the region for their commitment to those they are delivering important and life-changing services too. “It was an absolute pleasure to be here and support the work being carried out in Fife,” he said. “I wish the nominees the very best of luck, but more importantly I thank everyone involved in the delivery and funding of youth work programmes and opportunities within our communities.”

Judith Allison, Chief Officer at Youth 1st, commented "With all the negative press about young people lately this event shared a reminder that there are lots of positive things happening in the Fife youth work world, particularly from voluntary sector youth groups and organisations. Youth 1st members provide youth work services and activities to over 13000 young people from all over Fife. This event highlighted some of our young people's achievements and celebrate our volunteers, youth workers and youth organisations. We would not have been able to do this event without the kind donation from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Fife and Kinross."

The sponsorship of the Youth 1st event is part of a new partnership between The Grand Lodge of Scotland, the governing body for Freemasonry in Scotland, and the National Literacy Trust, aimed at encouraging youth and community based organisations to promote and improve literacy skills amongst both young people and adults. Following the ceremony, Bro Cooper described the evening as “truly inspirational,” noting the powerful testimonials shared by youth groups and individuals. He congratulated Youth 1st for recognising local achievements and for staging a “highly successful and worthwhile event.”