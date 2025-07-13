Ukele Orchestra raises cash for good causes

For Fife Ukulele Orchestra (FUO) it's not just about making music and having fun but also giving back to the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FUO donate a percentage of the proceeds from their performances to local charities which in the past have also been topped up from their own funds.

Recent beneficiaries are Seescape and Talking Tandems who were both presented with cheques by members of the Orchestra’s committee. Both of these selected charities provide support and opportunities for individuals with different degrees of visual impairment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is Seescape which offers a wealth of support from befriending, sight support and rehabilitation, the use of accessible technology to organising clubs and support groups.

FUO Committee members presenting cheque to guides and riders

The second donation was to a charity called TalkingTandems which organises cycling and other outdoors pursuits through a group of supportive volunteers for individuals with limited vision or impairment. Louise, one of their riders, told us she is the powerhouse behind her cycling guide to reach the top of the many hills in and around Fife, stopping for lunch along the way.

Our members select a range of charities each year to support either financially or in kind. They recently donated socks for the homeless and also gathered foodstuff for Kirkcaldy and Area local food bank.

Jamming fortnightly in Fife since 2011 Fife Ukulele Orchestra now meet at Inverkeithing Civic Centre on a Monday evening strumming and singing to well known tunes as well as the more focused rehearsal for concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uke is a great instrument for beginners who want to learn to play an instrument and we have some ukes that can be loaned to new members to try out to see how they get on before deciding to buy their own uke.

Members of the FUO Committee present cheque to staff at the Seescape HQ in Glenrothes

Our session restarts after the summer on Monday 18 August 2025 at 7.00 so why not come along and join us, we would love to see you. If you are interested contact us via our Facebook page or by email [email protected]