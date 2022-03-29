Comic Relief 2022: Pupils at Fife school take part in red nose day fundraisers

Primary seven pupils at Strathallan Primary organised their own fundraising fayre and took part in a sponsored walk/run, held this week, to collect money for the cause.

The fayre, held as part of a social enterprise project, took place on Red Nose Day (Friday, March 18) and the pupils sold stress balls, red nose pencils, sweetie bags, hand-made cushions, scent jars and also organised a raffle.

There was also awareness initiatives which the youngsters took part in including a wheelchair experience and blindfold activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strathallan Primary School, Kirkcaldy: Primary 7 pupils organised a fayre and sponsored walk/run to raise money for Red Nose Day. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

A spokeswoman for the school said: “The children wrote letters to local businesses to ask for raffle prizes and we were delighted to receive replies from Waterstones, TK Maxx, Starbucks, Maria’s Baking Stories and Raith Rovers.

"They discussed what products they wanted to sell and did their own research on things they liked and the costs involved. The idea for the sponsored walk/run came from the children. They liked the idea of making money without spending and doing something as a whole school.”

At the start of the week, the pupils had already raised £700 and they were hoping to reach the £1000 mark.

The spokeswoman added: “We are extremely proud as a school community of the hard work and efforts that all pupils have put in as part of our Red Nose Day project. The primary seven children excelled and showed real team spirit in preparation and delivery of the fayre and the sponsored run.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.