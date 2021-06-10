Kirkcaldy snooker club linked to 42 COVID cases re-opens after deep clean

Styx Pool Hall and Snooker Club had closed voluntarily for one week to allow a deep clean to take and public health teams to investigate the outbreak which saw 42 positive cases confirmed.

They were all linked to people attending the Victoria Road venue on Saturday, May 29 - the day of the screening of the Champions League final.

Anyone who was there was asked to get tested.

Styx, Kirkcaldy

In an update posted to its Facebook page today, Styx said: “Great News. We are reopening again today.

All guidelines are being followed as per NHS Fife environmental health..”And the business owners urged: “Please don't come along if you are showing any symptoms of coronavirus.”

Yesterday, NHS Fife confirmed the number of positive cases had risen from 38 to 42, and thanked all who had come forward.

Styx Kirkcaldy where the number of positive cases has risen according to the latest update

It said work was ongoing to identify anyone who had been in close contact with the additional positive cases and instruct them to isolate to prevent further spread of the virus.

It added: “With restrictions having been eased across much of the country, local people across Fife are being reminded to follow the FACTS public health guidance. This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible.

Should anyone develop any of the established symptoms of COVID-19, they should self-isolate immediately and book a test as soon as possible.

Around 235,000 people in Fife have already been vaccinated.

