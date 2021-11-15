Fife scouts get set to deliver 30,000 Christmas cards as fundraiser returns

Every year, scout groups from east Fife collect and deliver nearly 30,000 Christmas cards.

Their 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic - but now Scout Post is back.

The massive fundraising event is co-ordinated by the 39th Fife & 2nd Fife in and around Dunfermline and many surrounding villages.

Launching Scout Post are cub scout Jess Cronin, 8, and squirrel scout Emily Cronin, 4 , from the 39th Fife.

It covers a huge part of the region, including Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Aberdour, Dalgety Bay, Leslie, Markinch and Leven.

The group will accept, sort and deliver your cards for just 40p each, with the fundraising helping the scouts to continue to give young people amazing opportunities.

Fiona McCreadie, volunteer with the 39th Fife Scouts said: “Last year we were unable to carry this out , and, like many charities, lost out on our major fundraisers.

“We are hoping that this year will be as popular as previous years with almost 30,000 Christmas Cards being processed and delivered!

“This is a massive undertaking, and we do need support from people to help us run it successfully.”

The scouts have set up a number of collection points.

They include:

Dunfermline - Scotmid, West Baldridge Road; Corner Shop, Maitland Street; Mr Ali Convenience store, Rumblingwell; Spar, Pittsburgh Road, plus the Co-Ops at Robertson Road, Pilmuir Street, Townhill Road and Linburn Road,

Also taking part are McColls in Allan Crescent, Abbeyview, and Woodmill Road, plus Hallmark branches at Hospital Hill, and Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes.

Cards can also be handed into 39th & 2nd Fife Halls in the evenings from Monday December 6-8 before 7.30pm

