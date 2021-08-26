Is your favourite included?

Burger Restaurants Fife: Here are the 8 best places to grab a burger in Fife - according to our readers

Did you know it’s National Burger Day?

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 5:53 pm

Hamburger, double cheeseburger, bean burger or vegan burger – it doesn’t matter how you like it, the popularity of burgers shall never cease, especially on National Burger Day!

Fife and its surrounding areas are awash with its fair share of incredible restaurants which serve top notch burgers, but with such a range of options to chose from, we’ve decided to ask our readers where the best place is to scran a delicious burger – and this is what they said.

The following list is in no particular order.

1. Burger Island

Burger Island in Burntisland was mentioned repeatedly by our readers.

Photo: Contributed

2. Black box burgers

Our readers said Black Box Burgers in Crossroads Pl, Rosyth are the "best I've ever tasted anywhere". High praise.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Blackhorn Burgers

Blackhorn Burger on Church Street offer 'all beef, no bull' burgers, and our readers love, saying "nothing cuts the mustard like it."

Photo: Google Maps

4. The Buffalo Farm

The Buffalo Farm, located at Boglily Farm Steading in Kirkcaldy, had repeated mentions, which mean it's surely a must visit for burger fanatics.

Photo: The Buffalo Farm Facebook

