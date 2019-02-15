Legendary Kirkcaldy band set to bring live music to Adam Smith’s festival

Popular Kirkcaldy soul band Gaels Blue are set to come out of retirement to perform at the Adam Smith Festival.

Popular Kirkcaldy soul band Gaels Blue are set to come out of retirement to perform at the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas.

Gaels Blue in the 1960s

‘An evening of Soul’ will follow the sold-out Eddie Izzard gig which will take place in the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on March 16.

Gaels Blue, who first performed during the 1960s, will perform at this year’s Festival of Ideas which brings more big names to town after last year’s high profile visits by former Dr Who, actor David Tennent, and broadcaster and comedian, Sandi Toksvig.

Their live music set kicks-off at 9.30pm with live music in the Beverage Suite.

Gaels Blue emerged at the height of popular culture and an appearance at a Radio Scotland competition in 1966 was a turning point leading to bookings to support bands including The Searchers, The Tremeloes and Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich.

Tom Morgan, the band’s lead vocalist, said: “Tamla Motown was a big thing then and that’s what a lot of other bands were incorporating into their sets, so that’s what we started to play and are still playing Motown to this day.”

The band went their separate ways at the end of the decade ,but reunited in 1998 when member John Stevenson tracked down the original line-up. They now come together once a year to perform for charity, and have raised over £20,000 to date.

Marilyn Livingstone, chief executive of the Adam Smith Global Foundation, which organises the festival said she was delighted to have Gaels Blue in the line-up.

“Gaels Blue have been Fife’s premier band for many years and we are extremely grateful that they have come out of retirement to support the festival,” she said. “It is set to be an amazing night and we hope as many people as possible will come along and join us.”

Tickets are on sale at the Adam Smith Theatre on HERE www.onfife.com