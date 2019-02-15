The day Ken Barlow came to Kirkcaldy to launch Granada

Kirkcaldy High Street has welcomed many famous faces over the years to open new shops.

William Roache, who plays Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, was one of several stars from the ITV soap who made the journey to the Lang Toun.

In was here to open a store which belongs very much to a bygone era.

Granada was in its prime back in ’84 when it opened its doors in town, joining places such as Radio Rentals where you went to rent your television sets.

Granada even had its own catchy jingle: “Great service, great sets, that’s what what you get ... rent Granada!”

The benefit of renting, rather than buying, was you could then upgrade a year layer and stay one step ahead of the neighbours when it come to the latest technical advances ... such as a remote control, which you had to plug in and then trail the wire all the way back to the sofa (it never did reach quite that far!), and sets adapted to run your VCR!