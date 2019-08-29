Vote for your favourite scarecrow ahead of Kinghorn Village Show

Locals in Kinghorn are being invited to stage their entries and vote for their favourite scarecrows ahead of Kinghorn Village Show this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday with participants able to stage their entries between 6pm and 9pm tomorrow (Friday) and from 7-9.45am on Saturday.

The whale outside Seawitch in Kinghorn is also a collection point for plastic - people can post waste plastic through his spout.

Judging starts at 10am and doors open to the public at 1pm on Saturday with the opening being performed by the Gala Royal Party.

An interesting theme this year is a strong environmental message with several Scarecrows highlighting the problem of beach plastic. This scarecrow shows plastic gathered from Kinghorn beach in just a few visits.

The presentation of trophies is at 2.45pm and an auction of exhibits at 3.45pm with teas served until 3.30pm. The charge for entry is £2.50 (including tea), children under 16 free.

Votes for the scarecrow competition have to be submitted by 8pm tomorrow evening (Friday) and the winners for each category will be announced at the show.

Liz Mitchell, trail organiser, said: “This year we have a strong environmental message with several scarecrows highlighting the problem of beach plastic.

A roaring dinosaur as a warning about extinction is just one of the scarecrows on the trail in Kinghorn.

“One shows plastic gathered from Kinghorn beach; the whale outside the Seawitch is also a collection point for plastic - people can post waste plastic through his spout. While a whale scarecrow commemorates the one who died in the Forth through being entangled in plastic netting. We even have a roaring dinosaur as a warning about extinction! I’m absolutely blown away by the creativity of Kinghorn scarecrow makers. The whole trail is great fun.”