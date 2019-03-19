A92 section to be closed over three days for resurfacing

A crucial section of the A92 is set to be closed over a three-day period this week to allow resurfacing works to take place.

The £315,000 resurfacing improvements between the Forgan Roundabout and Five Roads Roundabout will mean put diversions in place on the way to the Tay Bridge.

BEAR Scotland say the resurfacing improvements will address existing defects in the road allowing a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

You may also be interested in:

Man in court after hit-and-run on pavement outside Kittys nightclub

Work begins on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over one weekend using 24-hour working, with works set be complete by 6.30am on Monday 25 March.

To ensure the safety of road workers and road users during the improvements, there will be a full road closure in both directions with a signed diversion in place.

This diversion will be in place from Friday evening until Monday morning. All motorists travelling northbound will be diverted via off the A92 at Melville Lodges Roundabout and then diverted North via the A91 and A914 to Forgan Roundabout. Traffic heading South will be diverted off the A92 at Forgan Roundabout and diverted South via A914 and A91 to Melville Lodges Roundabout.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said: “These £315,000 works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“To keep everyone safe during the project, a road closure is necessary during the improvements however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over one full weekend to limit overall disruption to road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress