A Kirkcaldy business offers to help those affected by Dysart hotel closure

A Kirkcaldy business has offered to help anyone who may have had a function booked at The Royal Hotel in Dysart which suddenly closed recently.

Mike Keddie, who runs Styx Kirkcaldy along with Kieron Murdoch, put a post on the bar and pool hall’s Facebook page last week inviting anyone who maybe looking for an alternative venue as a result of the closure to get in touch with them and they would try to help.

The Royal Hotel in Dysart closed recently. Pic: George McLuskie.

The move comes after the long-established hotel in Dysart shut with the loss of 18 jobs.

It followed a petition for bankruptcy filed at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last November by HMRC’s enforcement and insolvency service.

The hotel was closed immediately with full and part-time staff told to finish working as they were being made redundant.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after fire at Fife flats

£35,000 win for Kirkcaldy bingo club regulars

Great turn out at Connor and Ethan’s memorial game

A number of people had events booked at the hotel including an Auchtertool couple who had been due to celebrate their diamond wedding there last weekend.

Now the leaseholders of Styx Kirkcaldy, which is based in the town’s Victoria Road, are offering to help anyone who might still be needing to find a local venue.

Mike said: “We have been contacted by a few people (maybe three or four) but as yet have not had any confirmation from any. We feel that people have a particular image of ourselves without actually coming along to see what we can offer. But once we get people along to have a chat with us, they are 99 per cent surprised by what we can do and what we are as a business.”

He added: “We offer a free function room, with DJ included, so hopefully we can help some people out.”

People can contact Styx Kirkcaldy via their Facebook page or on 01592 265483.