Kelly joins team at Boyd Legal’s new Fife base

Boyd Legal Solicitors has underlined its continued growth ambitions by appointing a new associate to its expanded base in Kirkcaldy.

Kelly Matthews joins the team at its new base in Townsend Place.

She brings more than seven years’of experience in a range of different corporate and commercial matters, ranging from asset sales and purchases and equity investment to company re-organisations and shareholder and partnership agreements.

Kelly joins the firm from Russel + Aitken in Falkirk, where she also acquired commercial property skills.

She said: “I’ve worked for a broad range of clients across a number of sectors which I feel stands me in good stead for this new role.

“I’ll work alongside consultant solicitor Peter Aitken in my new position and assist clients in all commercial and private client matters.

Kelly’s new role will see her assist entrepreneurs and company boards on all manner of commercial matters.

This will include advising on business structures, property sales, purchases and leasing, through to helping them review critical contracts with suppliers or shareholder disputes.

Peter Boyd, managing director, said: “We pride ourselves on being a family law firm; one large enough to offer high quality service and levels of expertise, while retaining a personal touch for our clients.

“That’s why Kelly’s appointment is so exciting. She combines a wealth of knowledge with a personality than ensures clients won’t feel overwhelmed when she’s working for them.”