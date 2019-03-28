Kinghorn jeweller scoops coveted accolade

Kinghorn jeweller Evie Milo, has been presented with a prestigious Artist of Merit award by Arts in Fife.

Affectionately known as ‘the Spoon Lady’ due to the material she works with, Evie was presented with the award by renowned artist Stuart Russell.

Stuart’s Arts In Fife project gives a voice to local artists like Evie and aims to award outstanding creative merit across the Kingdom. The scheme sees one stand-out artist rewarded for his or her efforts each year until 2020.

This year Evie received the award for her creativity and work with recycled materials. She works with salvaged antique sterling silver teaspoons which she transforms into unique items of jewellery – dusty heirlooms from one generation are cleverly reinvented for the next and each piece is hand-crafted with individuality.

A delighted Evie said: “As a passionate recycler I wanted to make a statement through my choice of materials and have always opted to work with recycled silver instead of depleting the world of its natural resources. In so doing each piece of jewellery, hand-crafted in my studio, is unique with a fabulous historical tale behind it.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Evie moved to Scotland after finishing her university studies. She settled in Kinghorn and has a studio at home overlooking the Firth of Forth with views out to the Isle of May and Bass Rock.