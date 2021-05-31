Fife police appeal for witnesses after fire at old house

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a fire at a derelict house near Oakley.

By Darren Gibb
Monday, 31st May 2021, 4:30 pm

The fire took place at the property on the east side of the unnamed road between Cairneyhill Roundabout and Oakley on Sunday, May 30.The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service arrived on scene shortly before 3:30pm but the fire is believed to have started more than hour earlier.Nobody was injured but damage was caused to the empty house.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The fire is being treated as deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: "We would urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to get in touch."We would be especially keen to speak to anyone who was driving on the road between Cairneyhill Roundabout and Oakley between 1pm and 3.15pm on Sunday, particularly if you have dashcam footage."Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2493 of 30 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

