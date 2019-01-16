Dealer who supplied Class A drugs across Fife is convicted

A man responsible for the supply of Class A drugs across Fife and Forth Valley has been convicted.

Connor Smith pleaded guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Smith (25), was subject of a serious and organised crime inquiry run by Forth Valley Proactive CID throughout 2018, after intelligence was received linking him to the distribution of MDMA.

Enforcement activity at locations in Kirkcaldy, Rosyth and Clackmannan across last year, led to tablets and crystals worth £350,000 being seized.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes said: “The intelligence we received in relation to Connor Smith indicated that he was playing a significant role in the supply of ecstasy across Forth Valley and Fife.

“We carried out a range of searches and executed a number of warrants resulting in the recovery of large quantities of MDMA. All of these recoveries were linked back to Smith and he was subsequently charged.”

He added: “His conviction should send a very clear message that tackling drug crime is one of our top priorities and whenever information is received in relation to an individual involved in offences of this nature, we will investigate thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

A Kirkcaldy man, Ian Hildersley, was jailed for four years last September, after being pulled over on the A92.

In his car were 11,000 ecstasy tablets and a kilo of MDMA in crystalline form with an estimated street value of more than £100,000.

Police found Smith’s fingerprints on the bags.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday February 13.