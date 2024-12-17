Standing Stane Road crash: man seriously injured in car-HGV crash

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 17th Dec 2024, 20:59 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 08:48 BST

A man has been seriously injured in a crash which closed a busy road in Fife for several hours.

It happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road around 8:20pm on Tuesday evening, and involved a car and an HGV lorry. Emergency services raced to the scene, and motorists were diverted on to alternative routes as the road was shut.

A 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries. Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday.

