Standing Stane Road crash: man seriously injured in car-HGV crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash which closed a busy road in Fife for several hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on the A915 Standing Stane Road around 8:20pm on Tuesday evening, and involved a car and an HGV lorry. Emergency services raced to the scene, and motorists were diverted on to alternative routes as the road was shut.

A 53-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment to what were described as serious injuries. Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The road was closed and re-opened around 12.10am on Wednesday.