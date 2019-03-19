Fife College Students Association nominated for two awards

Fife College Students’ Association has been shortlisted for two National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland awards.

The nominations include, overall College Students’ Association of the Year for the team .and an individual nomination for Craig Walker, association manager who has been shortlisted in the staff member of the year category.

Work undertaken by the FCSA, over the last four years, has seen a dramatic rise in student engagement while the number of student officers currently working on campus has also doubled.

Ground breaking new processes have made it more inclusive to all regardless of age, socio-economic background and experience.

Students are also gaining more benefits from participating with the new class rep reward system and the open volunteer badges where students can gain valuable experience which is documented in a way that is meaningful to potential employers.

Carol Hunter, FCSA president, said: “We are extremely grateful to have been shortlisted

“Craig is the only nominee from a college to be shortlisted two years in a row. He deserves the recognition for the ground breaking work that he does.”

Hugh Hall, Fife College principal, said: “We have best Students’ Associations amongst Scotland’s colleges. Their work is very much student-led and student centred and they play a vital part in supporting the wider team at the college. With their boundless energy and enthusiasm, Fife College Students Association represents the best interests of our students. I am delighted to see the FCSA achieve national recognition and we wish them well deserved success at the forthcoming awards.”