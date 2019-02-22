Fife shoplifters jailed for spree worth £2500

Two Fife men have been jailed for shoplifting sprees which saw them help themselves to goods worth hundreds of pounds from stores across the county.

Kyle Bowes was involved in four separate thefts in which he stole items valued at almost £2000.

One occasion alone he stole alcohol worth over £780 from a shop in Dalgety Bay.

Appearing next to him in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court was Callum McKay, who stole goods worth over £570 from a shop in Lochgelly.

Bowes (26) of Queens Crescent, Glenrothes, admitted that on September 29 at the Co-op store, St Andrews Road, Anstruther, he stole a quantity of alcohol worth £298.

On November 23 at the Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly, he stole a quantity of electrical items worth £339.

On January 5 at the Co-op, Lt. Sales Avenue, Dalgety Bay, he stole a quantity of alcohol worth £782.50.

He further admitted that on January 8, at Asda, Fulmar Way, Hillend, he stole a quantity of electrical items valued at £504.

McKay (24) of Julian Road, Glenrothes, admitted that on October 24 at the Co-op store, Bank Street, Lochgelly, he stole a quantity of alcohol and electrical items worth £572.42.

The court heard the stolen goods included bottles of vodka, DVDs and four vacuum cleaners.

David McLaughlin, solicitor for Bowes, said his client was currently in jail for other offences. He is also on three drug treatment and testing orders.

Solicitor James Moncrieff conceded his client had “a reasonably lengthy record” and is on remand for another matter.

Sheriff James MacDonald said Bowes’ shoplifting operations were “quite clearly planned” and jailed him for six months. He jailed McKay for four months.

