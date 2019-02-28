Fife station funding process was clear – says MSP

A Fife MSP has rubbished claims that the application process in which Burntisland station campaigners used to bid for funding for improvements was unclear.

David Torrance, SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy was responding to claims by Conservative Councillor Kathleen Leslie’s call for greater clarity and transparency over the way in which communities can apply for funding for station improvements.

Community groups have campaigned for over a decade for funding to improve disabled access at Burntisland station.

Statistics show that the station is now one of the busiest in Fife that does not have access for disabled users.

Mr Torrance met with Patrick Nyamurundira, Transport Scotland’s rail accessibility manager and representatives from Burnisland Community Development Trustduring the application process.

The MSP told the Press that they were informed at the time that Transport Scotland is obliged to use the same criteria as the Department of Transport to assess applications for the Access for All funding.

The criteria is based on five key points of footfall, number of disabled residents locally based on census data, proximity to hospitals and schools, the availability of third party funding and stations that would help to fill “gaps” in accessibility on the network.

Mr Torrance said: “I’ve been working with the local community on this issue for over eight years.

“Transport Scotland have always been open and transparent with me when I’ve contacted them regarding the application and have answered any questions I’ve had.

“They even took the time to visit the station and explain the application process in person.

“I’m totally supportive of all the efforts that are being made to allow easy access to Burntisland station by individuals and groups within the community.”

The funding allocates cash on a five-yearly basis and while Burntisland’s case was not shortlisted it’s hoped the station will included in the next round of nominations for 2019.