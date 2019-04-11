Here are the opening times for Kirkcaldy’s Links Market

It’s here again, the market has come to town.

But as families look to travel to Kirkcaldy from across Fife and beyond, when are the opening times?

No problem, we’ve got you covered.

Kirkcaldy Links Market will be open during the following times:

Wednesday April 17 from 2pm to 10.30pm

Thursday April 18 from 1pm to 10.30pm

Friday April 19 from 1pm to 11pm

Saturday April 20 from 1pm to 11pm

Sunday April 21 from 1pm to 9pm

Monday April 22 from 1pm to 10pm

