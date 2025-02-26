MBE for Fife Girlguiding volunteer

Sue Walker MBE | Supplied

A Fife woman has received her MBE from his majesty King Charles for services to young people.

Sue Walker, a Brownie leader at 1st Limekilns Brownies and formerly Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding Scotland, received her special medal at an event in Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Feb 18.

Joining her on the day was husband Ken, and daughters Kathy and Lizzy. Their son Rob was not able to attend, as he now lives in Perth, Australia.

Retired chemical engineer Sue (62) has lived in Limekilns for over 35 years, and, as a former Brownie and Guide herself, reconnected with the organisation when her own daughters joined Brownies. She has now been Brownie leader in Limekilns for almost 30 years and is an active member of Carnegie Trefoil Guild, the senior section of adult guiding.

Sue’s volunteering sees her help run a busy Brownie section for girls aged 7-10, where she inspires and develops the Brownies through a varied programme of badge work, visits and activities, ensuring they are an active part of the village community, and grow into able and engaged members of society. In the past year, her Brownies have visited a local farm and the police station, learned to sew and created a scarecrow for the scarecrow festival and have made and delivered Christmas gifts to community champions around the village.

L to R: Lizzy, Ken, Sue and Kathy at Buckingham Palace | Supplied

Sue not only got to chat to the King for several minutes at the Palace during her ceremony, she then celebrated with champagne at the Ritz followed by afternoon tea at Fortnum and Masons with her family, rounding off a truly memorable day.

Sue said: “It was a wonderful day. I feel that I’m still on cloud nine! The King was very much aware of the challenges facing Girlguiding in recruiting enough leaders to tackle our waiting list. We talked about how much fun guiding was and how it needs to be fun for volunteers as well as girls.

“It was an enormous privilege to be at the palace representing Girlguiding. I wore a trefoil brooch on my jacket and every woman I spoke to at the palace commented on how much Girlguiding was part of their lives growing up.”