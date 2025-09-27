Kirkcaldy funding: bold thinking, but ambition must be balanced with realism and pragmatism

Work is now well underway on the development of a new masterplan for Kirkcaldy town centre and seafront. This is more than just a set of drawings - it is a vision for what our town could become in the future and a delivery plan for how we get there.

The team behind the masterplan has already been busy identifying the challenges that must be addressed if our town centre is to flourish again.

And let’s be honest - those challenges are significant. The Esplanade remains a major barrier between the town and the Waterfront. Our High Street, one of the longest in the country, suffers from being too stretched, with limited through routes to draw people in. The Mercat Centre struggles with poor occupancy, which leaves gaps in activity and undermines confidence.

Access is another issue. Many people who arrive in town by bus find it surprisingly difficult to get directly to the High Street. That is hardly the welcome we want for visitors or the convenience we need for locals. Add to this the lack of green space, which limits opportunities for relaxation and family-friendly activities, and it’s clear that the physical environment does not work as well as it could.

The masterplan is more than just a set of drawings - it is a vision for what our town could become (Pic: Scott Louden)

Then there is the complex question of ownership. Much of the land and property in the town centre is held by multiple private owners, and too many commercial units have been left vacant for years. With little incentive or market viability to invest, these buildings sit empty, dragging down confidence in the High Street.

It is not a challenge unique to Kirkcaldy but it is one that demands careful planning, persistence, and determination to overcome.

To their credit, the consultants working on the masterplan have been meeting with community groups to gather input and test their ideas. That engagement is vital. No one knows the daily reality of a place better than the people who live, work, and study here. But listening is only the first step. The real test will be whether those local voices shape the final plan in a meaningful way.

The Council has been clear that it wants transformational change in Kirkcaldy town centre. That ambition is welcome but transformational change cannot be achieved overnight. It requires time, sustained investment, and above all, coordination. The architects shaping the masterplan must work closely with the economists assessing viability. Beautiful drawings mean little if the proposals cannot stand up commercially, and economic strategies must in turn reflect the kind of town we actually want to create.

Green space, such as at Volunteers Green, is limited in our town centre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

A key part of this future lies in the Growth Mission Fund. Earlier this month, Melanie Ward MP shared the findings of her survey at an event in Fife College. It was encouraging to learn that the UK Government will imminently confirm the criteria for project selection. Once that happens, Fife Council can complete the business case required to secure funding

The money from the Growth Mission Fund requires to be spent over a three year period, starting on April 1, 2026. That leaves precious little time to finalise business plans, carry out consultation and identify which projects to take forward. Fife Council will need to move quickly and ensure it has the resources and expertise in place to seize the opportunity.

But let us not kid ourselves - there is no quick fix to the issues facing our town centre. The regeneration journey will be measured not in months, but in years. There will be milestones to celebrate, but also setbacks to overcome. The important thing is to keep moving forward.

I am encouraged that the council is being bold and thinking big. Kirkcaldy deserves nothing less, but ambition must be balanced with realism and pragmatism.

Grand plans risk disappointment if they cannot be delivered. Equally, playing it too safe risks missing the chance for real change.

Benjamin Franklin once remarked that “nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Kirkcaldy town centre, I would add two more certainties.

First, not everyone will like the masterplan. Some will say it is too ambitious, others that it is not ambitious enough. Second, not everyone will agree on how the Growth Mission Fund is spent. There will be projects that divide opinion and decisions that inevitably disappoint.

That is the nature of change. What matters most is that we seize this opportunity, work together, and keep the long-term goal in sight: a town centre and seafront that serve the people of Kirkcaldy well and of which we can all be proud.